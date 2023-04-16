Home

JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key Expected Soon; Marking Scheme, Method For Determining Merit Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key Expected Date And Time: The official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — will display the answer key.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key Expected Date And Time: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the provisional answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main session 2 examination anytime soon. The candidates who have appeared for the competitive examination held between April 6 to April 15 are required to download their provisional answer key using their application number and date of birth. The official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — will display the answer key.

To raise objections on JEE Main answer key 2023, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question. JEE Aspirants should note that the fee is non-refundable. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. Based on the grievances raised by the students, NTA will publish the final answer key and JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Final result. Till now, NTA has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Final result.

How to View Your JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key For April Session?

Visit the official website of the NTA Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main examination at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check the Candidate’s Activity section. Find the link that reads,” Download JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key.” Enter the required login details such as the NTA JEE application number and date of birth(as given at the time of registration). Your JEE Main Answer Key will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Provisional Answer Key: Check Marking Scheme For Paper 1

Paper1: B.E./ B. Tech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode: Marking Scheme for MCQs:

Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Method of determining merit

Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and the conversion of the total into NTA scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA scores of all shifts of all day

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size

Marking Scheme for MCQs:

Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for Drawing Test (Part III)

Two questions are to be evaluated out of 100 marks.

Method of determining merit

Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging the NTA Scores of both shifts of all days.

Paper 2B (B. Planning) Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test, and Part-III: Planning-Based Questions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only

Marking Scheme for MCQs:

Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Marking Scheme for questions for which the answer is a Numerical value

Correct Answer or the Most Appropriate Answer: Four marks (+4)

Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

Unanswered / Marked for Review: No mark (0)

Method of determining merit

Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning Based Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA Scores of all shifts of all days.

The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

