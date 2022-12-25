JEE Main 2023: Check Step By Step Guide To Use Common Service Centres To Fill Application Form

JEE Main 2023: Candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is January 12, 2023

#jeemainsinapril started trending on Twitter as several students used the hashtag to press forth their demand on social media.

JEE Main 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main, a competitive exam, is held as an eligibility test for admission to undergraduate engineering and architectural programmes. JEE Main 2023 comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments.

The JEE Main 2023 registration process is underway. Candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is January 12, 2023. It is to be noted that JEE Main applicants who are not well conversant and submitting face difficulties in the online application due to various constraints can use the facility of Common Service Centres to fill up the registration form.

All you need to Know about Common Service Centres?

“Candidates who are not well conversant and submitting face difficulties in the online application due to various constraints can use the services of the Common Services Centre, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India under the Digital India initiatives of Hon’ble Prime Minister,” NTA in JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin said.

1.5 lakhs Common Services Centres (CSC) For Students Assistance

The Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme is a part of the ambitious National eGovernance Plan (NeGP) of the Government of India and is managed at each village panchayat level by a Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE). There are more than 1.5 lakhs Common Services Centres (CSC) across the country which will provide the desired support to candidates from urban as well as rural areas in the online submission of the application form and payment of fee through e-wallet.

JEE Main 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Online Submission of Application Form: 15 December 2022 to 12 January 2023 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI: 12 January 2023 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

Announcement of the City of Examination: Second week of the January 2023

Downloading of Admit Cards from the NTA website: Third week of the January 2023

Date of Examination: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023

Centre, Date, and Shift: As indicated on Admit Card

Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys: To be announced later on the website

Website(s): www.nta.ac.in, https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

Declaration of Result on the NTA website To be announced later on the website

JEE Main 2023: How to Check the nearest Common Services Centre?

The list of the Common Services Centre is available on the website: www.csc.gov.in. To know the nearest Common Services Centre, please open the link – Find My Csc (https://findmycsc.nic.in/csc/).

JEE Main 2023: Here’s How To Apply Through CSCs

Visit the nearest Common Service Centres (CSCs) between 9:30 AM and 6:00 PM. Now, Contact the Village Level Entrepreneur (VLE) present there and ask him/her to facilitate in filling out the JEE Main 2023 application form. Share all your required details required for filling up the JEE Main 2023 application form with the VLE. Pay the required JEE Main 2023 application fee and Submit the JEE Main 2023 application form. One can pay the VLE for the support provided at the Common Service Centre.

JEE Main 2023 Protest: Following the announcement of the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2023 dates by the NTA, Aspirants are now trending #JEEMain2023 on the microblogging site – Twitter and demanding that the January session be postponed Lakhs of students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the NTA, Dharmendra Pradhan, and using hashtags such as #JEEMain2023inApril, #postponejanattempt, #75GoBack, #JusticeForDroppers. For more details: CLICK HERE

For further clarification related to the JEE (Main) – 2023, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.