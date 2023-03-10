Home

JEE Main 2023 Application For April Session Ends In 2 Days; Exam Date, Official Website Here

JEE Main 2023: Applicants can register for the second session of the engineering entrance test by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The last date to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 is Sunday, March 12, 2023. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which administers the JEE Main examination, will conduct the JEE Main 2023 April session exam on April 06, 08, 10, 11, and April 12, 2023. Applicants can register for the second session of the engineering entrance test by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2023 entrance examination is being conducted in two rounds. Before registering for the exam, candidates must have a few necessary items, such as a scanned copy of their photo and signature (according to the requirements), their bank account information, and proof of their educational credentials. In this article, we have provided you with the steps to fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form. Follow the steps given below.

JEE Main 2023 Official Website

JEE Main Application Form 2023: How to Apply Online?

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Register yourself by filling in the email address and mobile phone number. Filling in the online application will generate an “application number”.

Using the system-generated registration or application number, fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form.

Upload the necessary scanned documents including the candidate’s photograph and signature.

Pay the application fee online and submit the JEE Main application form.

The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Any candidate with more than one Application Number will be treated as UFM (Unfair Means), even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that Candidate. All candidates must ensure that they have provided the correct e-mail address and mobile number. A copy of the Confirmation Page and Final Score Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 will also be sent to the registered e-mail address of the Candidate as well as the Parent/Guardian.

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

