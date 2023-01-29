Home

JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration To CUET Application Form: Check NTA UG Entrance Exam Calendar Here

Educational Events: Right from JEE Main 2023 Registration to CUET UG 2023 Dates, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in January, February 2023.

Educational Events: The months of January and February would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration to CUET UG 2023 application form, it’s a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in February 2023. In this article, India.com will give you a clear picture of all important dates — registration start and end date, admit card release schedule, exam date, and expected result date.

JEE Main April Session Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April Session from February 07, 2023. Engineering aspirants can fill up the JEE Main 2023 April Session/ Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Session 1 examination is underway. The last date for submission of the application form is March 07(9:00 PM).

Registration: 07 February 2023 to 07 March 2023 (up to 09.00 P.M.)

07 February 2023 to 07 March 2023 (up to 09.00 P.M.) Admit card date: Last week of March 2023

Last week of March 2023 Exam date: 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 April 2023

06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 April 2023 Result expected date: To be displayed on the NTA website

To be displayed on the NTA website Official Website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

NTA NEET UG 2023 Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, which already has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam date is yet to notify the medical aspirants of the registration date. As per the academic calendar, NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 07, 2023. As soon as the testing agency publishes the NEET UG 2023 application dates and opens the registration portal, undergraduate medical aspirants will be able to fill up the application form by visiting the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. As per the TimesNow report, NTA is expected to begin the registration for NEET UG 2023 next week.

Registration: Soon

Soon Admit card date: soon

soon Exam date: May 07, 2023

May 07, 2023 Result expected date: To be displayed on the NTA website

To be displayed on the NTA website Official Website: neet.nta.nic.in



CUET UG 2023 Application Form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) in the first week of February 2023. The second edition of the CUET-UG will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023. Once the application portal opens, eligible candidates can fill up the CUET UG application form by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in. The undergraduate admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session can begin on August 1.

Registration: first week of February 2023

first week of February 2023 Admit card date: soon

soon Exam date: May 21 to May 31, 2023

May 21 to May 31, 2023 Result expected date: To be displayed on the NTA website

To be displayed on the NTA website Official Website: cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.