JEE Main 2023 April Session Application Form Soon; Check NIRF Top 10 Ranked Engineering Colleges in India

NTA JEE Main 2023 April Session Application Form: Candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April Session anytime soon. As per the Information Bulletin of JEE(Main)-2023.pdf, JEE Main 2023 application form for the April session was scheduled to be released on February 7. Candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.The JEE (Main) – 2023 will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session.

The last date for submission of the application form is March 7. The Testing Agency will conduct the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. One can check the exam date and other details here.

JEE (Main) – April 2023 Session Registration Dates Here

Online Submission of Application Form: 07 February 2023 to 07 March 2023 (up to 09.00 P.M.)

Last date for successful transaction of prescribed Application Fee: 07 March 2023 (up to 11.50 P.M.)

Announcement of the City of Examination: Third week of March 2023

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: Last week of March 2023

Dates of Examination: 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 April 2023

Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: To be displayed on the NTA website

Declaration of Result: To be displayed on the NTA website

NTA has also declared the JEE Main 2023 session 1 result for paper 1 (BE, BTech) on February 6. A total of 20 candidates scored 100 percentile in BE and BTech paper of JEE Main 2023 January session. 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam. Out of which, 8,23,967 students appeared in the exam.

JEE Main 2023 Official Website

jeemain.nta.nic.in nta.ac.in

JEE Mains 2023 Topper List

Check Topper list of JEE Mains 2023 are

Abhineet Majety

Amogh Jalan

Apurva Samota

Ashik Stenny

Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary

Deshank Pratap Singh

Dhruv Sanjay Jain

Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde

Duggineni Venkata Yugesh

NIRF Rankings 2022: List Of Top Engineering Colleges

In the engineering category, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has secured rank 1 followed by IIT Delhi and Bombay

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

IIT Kanpur

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

NIT Tiruchirapalli

IIT Hyderabad

NIT Surathkal

The JEE Main 2023 application process includes 04 steps: Basic Registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment, and submission of the application form. For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

