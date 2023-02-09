Home

JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration Delayed Amid Growing Demands to Postpone Exam

JEE Main 2023: The exam will be conducted in 13 languages---English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The admit card for the same is expected to be released in the last week of March 2023.

JEE MAIN 2023: Amid growing demands to defer JEE Main 2023, the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination has not yet been activated. The National Testing Agency (NTA) was set to begin the online application process for the upcoming exam on February 7, 2023. Once activated, candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply is March 7.

WILL JEE MAIN 2023 BE POSTPONED?

As of now, there have been no announcements on whether session 2 will be postponed. Those who have cleared class 12 or will be appearing for the board exams this year can apply for the engineering entrance exam. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages—English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The admit card for the same is expected to be released in the last week of March 2023.

JEE MAIN 2023 APRIL SESSION: HOW TO APPLY

Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main -jeemain.nta.nic.in. Click on JEE Main session 2 registration. Enter all details and complete the JEE Main registration. Log in with the generated credentials Fill the JEE Main application form session 2. Upload the scanned images . Pay the application fee in online mode. Preview all details. Submit the form.

JEE MAIN SESSION I Result

On February 7, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main January Session 1 Result 2023 on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. This session, 12 students have scored 100th percentile for the JEE Main Result. The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main session 1 was conducted between January 24 and February 01, 2023.

According to the data shared by NTA, over 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Main January session, out of which around 8.6 lakh candidates were for Paper-1 (B.E/B.Tech) and 0.46 lakh candidates for Paper-2 (B. Arch./B. Planning). JEE Main Session 1 exam registered a record 95.8% attendance, which is the highest since NTA started conducting JEE examination.

