JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration Yet To Start, Official Update Awaited

JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration: Once the application form is out, engineering aspirants can register for the same by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Twin brothers miss JEE-Mains as admit cards withheld over doubtful credentials.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: According to the information bulletin of JEE(Main)-2023.pdf, the National Testing Agency (NTA) was set to start the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session on February 7, 2023. However, till now, JEE Main 2023 application window has not yet been activated. Once the application form is out, engineering aspirants can register for the same by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 session 2 examinations on April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12. The exam city intimation for JEE 2023 April session will be issued in the third week of March.

Will JEE Main 2023 Registration for April Session be Postponed?

As of now, there have been no official announcements yet on whether session 2 will be postponed or not. To conclude, we can say that the registration process which was supposed to begin on February 7 has been delayed for unknown reasons. However, an official update regarding the same is still awaited.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result

NTA will declare the final result for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) exam anytime soon. Once released, eligible students can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result by visiting the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 was conducted throughout the Country and abroad on 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 January, and February 01, 2023, in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. However, B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) examinations were held on January 28 for about 0.46 lakh candidates across 285 cities and 343 centres.

How to Check JEE Main Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning) Result 2023?

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘JEE Main result 2023’ link.

Candidates can access the from the ‘Candidate activity’ section.

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

NOTE: JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Paper 2 Result is expected to release today. However, NTA has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. Candidates are advised to track the official website.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates may also contact 011- 40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and

(https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

