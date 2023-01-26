Home

JEE Main 2023 Aspirant Complains Of Error In Maths Paper. Here’s How NTA Evaluates For Wrong Question

JEE MAIN 2023: The candidate said that two questions were wrong in his paper. "While the word origin was missing in one of the questions, (1,-1,3) was given as (1,-1,-2) in my paper", he tweeted, sharing the screenshots of JEE Main 2023 paper.

JEE MAIN 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 paper of January 25 shift 1 had a few errors in the Maths section, an aspirant claimed on Twitter. The candidate said that two questions were wrong in his paper. “While the word origin was missing in one of the questions, (1,-1,3) was given as (1,-1,-2) in my paper”, he tweeted, sharing the screenshots of JEE Main 2023 paper. Many JEE Main aspirants also took to the micro-blogging site to express their confusion and disappointment towards these errors.

Sir , please help

Both of these questions were given wrong in my paper

1) the word origin was missing.

2) the (1,-1,3) was given as (1,-1,-2) in my paper pic.twitter.com/0Tn9m7nAkp — Abhay Goyal (@Abhay48319265) January 26, 2023

Elaborating on the matter further, Abhay, while speaking to India.com said, “In the first question, the vector was rotated about the origin, the part (the origin ) was missing. In the second one, the direction ratios were given as (1,-1,-2) while the correct one should have been (1,-1,3).” The errors in the question paper forced him to leave 2 questions, he claimed.

This is not the first time students are claiming error in JEE Main question paper. The first major blunder in JEE came to light in 2008. Mistakes worth 18 marks were detected. In 2011, questions worth 30 marks were incorrect. Three questions in the mathematics section were erroneous, for which JEE awarded 12 marks to all candidates. Last year, aspirants claimed that the chemistry section answer keys of shifts 1 and 2 were swapped.

JEE MAIN 2023: How NTA Evaluates For Wrong Question?

Last year, the NTA had stated that if a question is found to be wrong or the question is dropped then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

Besides, candidates will get four marks for each correct answer and there will be a negative marking of one mark on each wrong answer.

No marks will be given for unattempted question.

In case of questions with numerical value answers, candidates will be given four marks for each correct answer and there will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer.

JEE MAIN 2023 EXAM

For the unversed, session 1 of JEE Main 2023 exam began on January 24, 2023. The engineering entrance exam is scheduled to be held in 2 shifts morning (9 AM to 12 PM), and evening (3 PM to 6 PM). The next JEE Main 2023 exam will be held on January 28 for paper 2, BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2A and Paper 2B). Those appearing for the paper 2 exam on Saturday can download their admit card from jeemain.nta.nic.in.