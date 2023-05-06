Home

JEE Main 2023 BArch, BPlanning Final Answer Key, Result Awaited; Check Expected Dates

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 BArch, BPlanning Result Expected Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 Main Session 2 paper 2(BArch and BPlanning) exam anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result through the official website . It is to be noted that the testing agency has already declared the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 result for the BTech Paper on April 29.

A total of 43 Candidates have received a 100 NTA Score in JEE (Main) – 2023 Examination in B.E./B.Tech. (Paper 1). “NTA Score and Result for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) will be declared separately,” the testing agency in an official notification said. The National Testing Agency conducted the JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 on 06, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15 April 2023 in various cities throughout the Country and cities outside India in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Along with the result, NTA will publish JEE Main 2023 Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) Final Answer Key.

JEE Main 2023 BArch, BPlanning Result Expected Date And Time

NTA is yet to announce the JEE Main 2023 session 2 paper 2 result date. According to past trends, the JEE Main BArch result 2023 is expected to be announced in the second week of May. However, this is just a tentative date and no official announcement has been made by NTA yet.

How to Download JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Paper 2 BArch, BPlanning Result?

Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Scorecard.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.

Your JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Paper 2 Barch and BPlanning result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 BArch, BPlanning Result -Update

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Method of determining merit: Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging the NTA Scores of both shifts of all days.

Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging the NTA Scores of both shifts of all days. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Method of determining merit: Conversion of the raw score in Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Planning Based Test, and Total into NTA Scores. Overall merit shall be prepared by merging NTA Scores of all shifts of all days. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

