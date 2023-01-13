Home

Education

JEE Main 2023 Correction Window Opens Today; Here’s How To Edit Application Form On jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Correction Window Opens Today; Here’s How To Edit Application Form On jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: Candidates who want to make changes in the information provided by them will be able to edit the JEE Main 2023 application form on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023: The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by January 14, 2023 (up to 11:50 PM).

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the JEE Main correction window today for candidates to correct their application form. Candidates who want to make changes in the information provided by them will be able to edit the JEE Main 2023 application form by January 14 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“National Testing Agency is in receipt of numerous representations from the candidates regarding giving them an opportunity to edit/modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1.” reads the official statement from the notice,” the NTA said in its notification

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective Application Form, if required.”

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by January 14, 2023 (up to 11:50 PM). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 correction window

Last date to edit application form: Till 11.50 pm January 14 (Saturday)

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: How to Edit Application

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads,”Correction for JEE(MAIN) 2023 Session 1 (two)

Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make the changes in it.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted between January 24 and 31.