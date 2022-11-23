JEE Main 2023: Students Urge NTA to Hold 1st Session of Exam in April, Release Date Sheet Soon. Here’s What They Say

JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: Several other students claimed that JEE Main 2023 in January will not give them enough time for revision and the syllabus of class 12 is yet to be completed.

#jeemainsinapril started trending on Twitter as several students used the hashtag to press forth their demand on social media.

JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: With just a few days left for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2023 Main notification, several engineering aspirants on Wednesday again took to social media platforms to urge the NTA to release the exam date soon and not delay further. As per the updates from the NTA, the engineering entrance exam is expected to be held in two sessions — the first one in January and the second one in April. However, these aspirants on the social media urged the NTA to hold the first session of the JEE Main 2023 in April, saying they don’t have enough time for revision.

The engineering entrance aspirants further claimed that they will not be able to appear for the exam as JEE Main in January will lead to a clash with other exams also.

“Please do not conduct jee mains in January as we are having our practices and our syllabus is not yet completed and we will not get enough time for revision, if jee mains held in January,” wrote one aspirant.

Another aspirant said: “Please conduct jee main 1st attempt in April. I am a dropper after jee advanced time is not sufficient to do it again.”

Here’s what other aspirants say:

@DG_NTA @dpradhanbjp @cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia Its a very humble request to conduct first attempt of jee mains 2023 in april as we are having other exams in january and feb.Pls we request you to understand the condintion of students. #jeemainsinapril #jeemains2023 — Naman Pratap Bhatia (@nbhatia1704) November 22, 2022

Kind request to @NTA @EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp, @PMOIndia Please do not conduct jee mains in January as we are having our practices and our syllabus is not yet completed and we will not get enough time for revision, if jee mains held in January. #jeemainsinapril — Vaibhav Singh (@Vaibhav68314997) November 22, 2022

It is expected that the dates for the JEE Main 2023 will be released by next week. Last year, the JEE Main 2022 was held in June and the second session in July. This year for several boards, the practical exams would begin in January.