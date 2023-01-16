Home

JEE Main 2023 January Session Exam City Slip: Know Release Date And Time

JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip Release Date at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The session 1 exam city slip will be available to download on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA)will release the exam city slip for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 exam anytime soon. According to the Information Bulletin of JEE(Main)-2023.pdf, the exam city slip will publish in the second week of January 2023. The session 1 exam city slip will be available to download on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can download the admit card using their application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

While applying, candidates have to select any four cities of their choice. Efforts will be made to allot the city of examination to the candidates in order of choice opted by them in their online Application Form. NTA is yet to disclose the exact date and time for JEE admit card and exam city intimation slip release. JEE Main 2023 entrance exam for the first/January session will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and January 31, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Important Dates Here Announcement of the City of Examination: Second week of January 2023

Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: Third week of January 2023

Dates of Examination: 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 January 2023

How To Download JEE Main 2023 Exam City Slip? Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023Exam City Slip.”

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main Exam City Slip will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference. According to past NTA trends, the admit card is released three to four days before the exam. According to this analogy, the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card is likely to be issued around January 20, 2023, or January 21, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Tentative Dates

JEE Main 2023 Tentative Dates JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip Likely this week JEE Main 2023 Admit Card By Jan 20 or 21, 2023. JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and January 31, 2023. NOTE: The above-mentioned dates are tentative. Candidates are advised to go through the official website.

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE (Main) comprises two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments. JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.