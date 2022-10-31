JEE Main 2023: Speculations are rife that the National Testing Agency (NTA) may begin the registration for JEE Main 1st Attempt by November 2022 and the application forms are likely to be out in the third week of the month. Once released, students can find the JEE Main 2023 registration-cum-application forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Like this year, exams will be conducted in two sessions.Also Read - NEET PG Counselling 2022: Reporting Deadline For Round 2 Extended Till October 28

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can complete their registration process: Also Read - NTA Denies Leakage Of UGC NET History Paper Conducted On 10 October

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Login or register by providing the required login credentials

Fill in the JEE Main 2021 registration form

Pay the registration fee

Submit your form

While the first session is expected to be held in January 2023, the second session might be conducted in April 2023. Candidates must note that the NTA is yet to announce the schedule for JEE main. The above-mentioned dates are tentative, thus, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in or JEE Main, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023. Also Read - UGC NET Admit Card 2022 Released For October 8, 10 Exams. Here’s How to Download