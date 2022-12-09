Give One Time Exemption to JEE Aspirants: Lok Sabha MP Urges Dharmendra Pradhan in Zero Hour

JEE Main 2023: Mr Chidambaram, reiterating that the JEE Main can only be taken three times, has asked the Education Minister to provide an exemption, particularly for the 2020 batch of affected students.

When Will JEE Main Exam Date 2023 be Announced?

JEE Main 2023 Registration Latest Update: Given the difficulties candidates faced during the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) this year, member of Parliament for Sivaganga Karti P Chidambaram has urged Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, in a zero-hour intervention in the winter session of Parliament today to advise the National Testing Agency (NTA), the administrating body, to grant an exemption for applicants who appeared in JEE Main 2022 to be able to write the exams in 2023. Mr Chidambaram, reiterating that the JEE Main can only be taken three times, has asked the Education Minister to provide an exemption, particularly for the 2020 batch of affected students.

In the zero-hour intervention, the Member of Parliament said, “We cannot let technological glitches marr the future of aspiring Indians who want to get into the institutes of higher education.” Mr Chidambaram further took to Twitter, “My Zero Hour intervention urging the Minister of Education @dpradhanbjp to direct the National Testing Agency to give a one time exemption to #JEE aspirants whose exam was marred by technical glitches. The batch of 2020 needs another chance to write a fair exam.”

CHECK Karti P Chidambaram TWEET For JEE Aspirants

My Zero Hour intervention urging the Minister of Education @dpradhanbjp to direct the National Testing Agency to give a one time exemption to #JEE aspirants whose exam was marred by technical glitches. The batch of 2020 needs another chance to write a fair exam. pic.twitter.com/BzZOPfpSAr — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) December 8, 2022

In addition to the technical flaws in the JEE Main 2022 exam, several students were unable to take the exam because their exam location was changed at the last minute without prior notification via SMS or email, according to the MP.

In the letter, the Member of Parliament had argued that both the JEE Main 2022 sessions which were conducted in the months of June and July this year were marred with multiple technical issues such as the computer system getting shut down multiple times, incomplete questions, frozen screen for several minutes, questions taking too long to load, and others. As a result, several candidates saw a considerable decrease in their scores and percentile.

Meanwhile, due to last-minute centre changes, various students were unable to sit for the JEE Main 2022 entrance exam. After the examination, candidates also faced discrepancies in response sheets and errors in JEE Main 2022 result. The MP had urged Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and order a one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for JEE Main and advanced exams in 2023. This will save the hassle of identifying specific students who faced difficulties in the 2022 examination.