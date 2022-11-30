Will JEE Main 2023 Exam Date be Announced This Week? Students Urge NTA to Make Announcement Early

Will JEE Main 2023 Exam Date Latest News: Once the JEE Main 2023 exam dates are announced, the NTA will open the registration portal and undergraduate engineering aspirants will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

When Will JEE Main Exam Date 2023 be Announced?

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date Sheet Latest Updates: Lakhs of engineering aspirants are eagerly waiting for the JEE Main 2023 notification and date sheet for admission to undergraduate courses. One National Testing Agency (NTA) official told Career360 that the JEE Main 2023 dates will be announced on December 4. However, no official announcement has been done yet. However, the engineering aspirants are advised to check the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in for JEE Main 2023 dates along with the JEE Main syllabus and the exam pattern. Once the exam dates are declared, the official websites jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.nic.in will host the JEE Main 2023 dates.

The NTA is also expected to release the JEE Main 2023 application form soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 and then the candidates will be able to apply online for the JEE Main 2023 exam.

As per latest updates, the application and registration process for January 2023 session of JEE Mains exam will commence in December.

Once the JEE Main 2023 dates are announced, the NTA will open the registration portal and undergraduate engineering aspirants will be able to apply online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates must note that the JEE Mains exams are held for BE, Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). As per media reports, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 is likely to be conducted in January and session two will be conducted in April next year.

This year, the entrance test will be held in two sessions and candidates can appear in either one or both. To be eligible for JEE Advanced, the aspirants will have to be among the top 2.5 lakh candidates in JEE Mains.

Once the exam dates are out, the exam pattern, syllabus and other information relevant to aspirants will be issued on the information bulletin of JEE Main. It will be published ahead of registrations.

JEE Main 2023: Application Form Date

As per media reports, the JEE Main 2023 application form date will likely be announced this week along with the JEE Main 2023 syllabus and latest update on JEE Mains exam.

JEE Main 2023: List of websites To Check Exam Date

jeemain.nta.nic.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

nta.ac.in.in

JEE Mains 2023: Eligibility Criteria

As there is no official notification of JEE Mains 2023 yet, NTA JEE Main eligibility criteria will be released along with the official brochure at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.