JEE Main 2023 Registration Likely to Begin From Dec 11: Report

JEE Main 2023 Registration Dates: Once the registration begins, eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

When Will JEE Main Exam Date 2023 be Announced?

JEE Main 2023 Registration Dates Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 date soon. As per reports, JEE Main 2023 registration is likely to begin this week, December 11, 2022 (Sunday). However, NTA has not released any official date or time regarding the same. Once the registration begins, eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

The national-level entrance examination will be conducted for BE and Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). The JEE Main 2023 official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, will host the JEE Main 2023 dates along with the JEE Main exam pattern, syllabus, and other related details. According to the sources, the JEE Main 2023 is likely to be conducted twice this year – Mid January and April 2023.

JEE MAIN 2023: Check Important Dates Here

JEE Main 2023 Notification: most likely to be announced this week

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: this week

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration Begins: begin this week, by Sunday, December 11

Last Date to Apply: to be announced soon

JEE MAIN 2023 Conducting Body: National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA JEE Main 2023 official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

JEE MAIN 2023 Application Process Explained

The JEE Main 2023 application process will comprise steps including registration on the portal, filling up the application form, image upload, and payment.

JEE MAIN 2023 OFFICIAL WEBSITES TO CHECK

jeemain.nta.nic.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2023 Registration: How To Apply Online?

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Look for the “JEE Main 2023 registration” link. Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload scanned documents. Pay the application fee. Click on submit option. Download the JEE Main 2023 application form, and take a printout for further reference.

Please keep a note that the dates mentioned above are tentative, therefore, eligible JEE candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023.