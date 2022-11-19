JEE Main Date 2023: Worried JEE Main Aspirants Demand NTA to Hold Exam in April; #jeemainsinapril Trends on Twitter

#jeemainsinapril Trends on Twitter: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the examination date for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 anytime soon. Once released, candidates can check the JEE Main 2023 detailed notification by visiting the IIT JEE official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. With no official word on when the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 will be conducted, engineering aspirants have taken to Twitter to request a decision on the JEE Mains examination from the administering body — NTA. Engineering aspirants, however, have begun requesting NTA to postpone the exam after a number of media reports stated that the JEE Main 2023 exam date for the first attempt is anticipated to be in January.

JEE MAIN Exam Date 2023 AND CBSE BOARD DATES MAY CLASH: STUDENTS

Meanwhile, other Engineering aspirants have also urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 in April to avoid a potential clash with Class 12 board exams. Some aspirants have started a Twitter campaign called #jeemainsinapril, claiming that they have CBSE board practical and theory exams in January-February.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 on February 15, 2023. The CBSE practical examinations, project, and internal assessment exams in the winter-bound states commenced on November 15 and will continue till December 14. The practical exams for all other states will be held from January 1, 2023.

JEE MAIN 2022 EXAM DATE

The dates for the JEE Mains 2022 exams were announced on March 1. Last year, NTA has conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions. The first session was held from June 20 till June 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the second session exam was held between July 21 to July 30, 2022.

FAKE JEE MAIN 2023 FIRST ATTEMPT CIRCULAR

The requests to hold JEE Main 2023 first attempt come after a fake JEE Main 2023 notification was circulating on social media stating that the IIT JEE Main exam 2023 will be conducted from January 18 to January 23, 2023. The fake notice claimed that candidates can apply for session 1 between November 16, 2022, to December 31, 2022(5:00 PM).

Aspirants have requested NTA to schedule JEE Main exams in a manner that avoids clashes between board and entrance exam dates. Here’s what they are saying:

CHECK SOME OF THE JEE ASPIRANTS TWEETS USING #jeemainsinapril

Pls conduct jee main 1st attempt in April as we have Practical exams in January — Vishnu Kummathi (@vishnu_kummathi) November 18, 2022

A JEE Main 2023 aspirant has also requested the NTA to conduct the IIT JEE exam in April or May as droppers did not get enough time to prepare and complete the syllabus.

Plz shift jee mains to April as a dropper we didn’t get enough time to complete our syllabus,to do revision,to practice pyqs cause of all the delay in the last year.#jeemainsinapril #JEE2023 #postponejee20 @DG_NTA @toi @dpradhanbjp — Shreyashi Barnwal (@ShreyashiBarnw2) November 1, 2022

#jeemainsinapril plz plz sir it’s injustice for all the aspirants to hold the exam in Jan instead of April…. ….don’t suddenly conduct exams just after 4-5 months of jee advanced…..pls it’s a request on behalf of everyone ….#jeemainsinapril @DG_NTA #jeemainsinapril — Jyoti Chourasia (@ProCC69) November 19, 2022

Plz, postpone the exam date because of the incomplete syllabus of schools and tuitions which are not gonna be complete till December and don’t give us any time to do revisions since there’s already a board practical in January 🙏 this is a lot of stress — Arnav puri (@Arnavpu97797087) November 18, 2022

Hey I’m in class 12th and i request @DG_NTA to conduct JEE main in Month of April..

All the students are saying same thing.

Please think about it before declaring the dates — Aadrsh Ranjan (@RanjanAadrsh07) November 18, 2022

Following the trend, another JEE Main 2023 aspirant believes that the class 12th practicals will impact their JEE preparation. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available on JEE Main’s official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 soon.

Interested and eligible students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023.