JEE Main 2023 Notification Not This Week: Report

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: As per reports, JEE Main 2023 notification will not be released this week. The JEE Main 2023 official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, will host the JEE Main 2023 dates along with the JEE Main exam pattern, syllabus, and other related details.

When Will JEE Main Exam Date 2023 be Announced?

JEE Main 2023 Registration Dates Update at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 date soon. As per reports, JEE Main 2023 notification will not be released this week. However, NTA has not released any official statement regarding the same. The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administration body, will release the dates for JEE Main soon, but it has not been decided yet, NTA DG Vineet Joshi was quoted as saying by indianexpress.com. Once the registration begins, eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

The national-level entrance examination will be conducted for BE and Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). The JEE Main 2023 Paper 1 contains 90 marks, while BPlanning (Paper 2B) consist of 105 marks. The examination will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The JEE Main 2023 official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, will host the JEE Main 2023 dates along with the JEE Main exam pattern, syllabus, and other related details. According to the sources, the JEE Main 2023 is likely to be conducted twice this year – Mid January and April 2023.

JEE MAIN 2023: Check Important Dates Here

JEE Main 2023 Notification: to be announced this week

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: this week

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration Begins: Soon

Last Date to Apply: to be announced soon

JEE MAIN 2023 Conducting Body: National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA JEE Main 2023 official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in

JEE MAIN 2023 Application Process

The JEE Main 2023 application process will comprise steps including

Registration on the portal

Filling up the application form

Uploading of Image, scanned documents.

Payment of Application Fee.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: How To Fill Application Form?

Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the “JEE Main 2023 registration” link. New users need to register themselves on the portal. Fill up the application form. Upload scanned documents. Pay the application fee. Click on submit option. Download the JEE Main 2023 application form, and take a printout for further reference.

Please keep a note that the dates mentioned above are tentative, therefore, eligible JEE candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023.