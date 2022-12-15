JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Response Over JEE Full Form is ….| Watch Viral Video Here

JEE Main 2023 Aspirants Viral Video: A video has gone viral on social media and is making the rounds in which JEE aspirants are asked about the full form of JEE and many of them are unable to answer!

#jeemainsinapril started trending on Twitter as several students used the hashtag to press forth their demand on social media.

JEE Main 2023 Notification Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release a detailed notification for the Joint Entrance Examination 2023 on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA is expected to conduct JEE Mains 2023 in two sessions – mid-January and April. Once the JEE Main 2023 registration portal is open, engineering aspirants can fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by logging into the official website atjeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

The video was recorded by one of the JEE candidates.

In the short clip, the JEE Aspirants approach over ten coaching institute students and ask them what the full form of JEE is. While some students said “nahi pata,” others remained silent. The video was posted on November 18 by an Instagram user named joyy_2105. Till now, the video has received over 150K likes and several comments. “Future of India,” reads the caption alongside the video.

Netizens have expressed their opinions in the video’s comment section on Instagram. “OMG….! I hope its scripted😂😂😂,” commented one user. “This just shows that half the aspirants are just there due to peer pressure and have no real ambition of clearing the exam.” commented another user. “Ye to commerce arts walo ko bhi pta hoga. 😂, a third user expressed. “When your parents force u to take science 😭😂,” commented a fourth user. “It is just fine to not know the full form of these exams …..even if they are preparing for it….. what matters is the content that the are going to mark in it….when you need to learn and remember a lot of stuff you choose to remember few and let go off a lot….and the form of JEE nd NEET isn’t asked in their exams so it is just find….cut them some slack” expressed the fifth user.

The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the JEE Main 2023 exam dates. The JEE Main 2023 application process will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment. NTA will release the exam city slip and admit card ahead of the examination.

