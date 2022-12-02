JEE Main 2023 Exam Date Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Tips, Strategies to Clear Exam in One Go

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: As soon as the JEE Main 2023 registration portal is open, engineering aspirants will be able to fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

#jeemainsinapril started trending on Twitter as several students used the hashtag to press forth their demand on social media.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 date soon. As per media reports, NTA is expected to release the JEE Mains 2023 dates this week. The national-level entrance examination will be conducted for BE and Btech (Paper 1) and BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2). The JEE Main 2023 official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023, will host the JEE Main 2023 dates along with the JEE Main exam pattern, syllabus, and other related details.

As per reports, NTA is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2023) dates this week, by December 2(today). Talking to the leading daily Careers360, a Senior NTA official said that JEE Main 2023 exam date is most likely to be announced this week. However, NTA has not released any official date or time regarding the same. As per reports, JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April next year.

Tips to Clear JEE Main 2023 Examination

Check/Know the Syllabus of JEE Main

Before starting the preparation for the examination, it is extremely important for aspiring students to know and understand the syllabus in detail. Understanding the JEE Main 2023 syllabus will help the student to prepare well.

Revision of Topics

While preparing for the exams, it is important to revise all topics daily. As all chapters and subjects are important, hence it is best to divide your time equally for all subjects/ topics instead of focusing only on a couple of them. For any exam, revision acts as an important key factor.

Practice Mock Test/Solve Previous Year’s question paper

Solve previous year’s question papers. Practicing mock tests acts as a great source of revision. This helps students improve their preparation levels. Solving question papers regularly can help you analyze your preparation. You will be able to identify your mistakes and weak areas.

Be Calm And Composed

With just a few months left for the entrance examination, it is essential for the students to stay calm and composed. All national-level entrance exams have always had a ring of anxiety and nervousness on students. It is important that students get the right amount of sleep before the exam. Depriving oneself of sleep can result in fatigue and a high-stress level with a drop in concentration level.

Change in Habits – Meditate And Exercise

it is rightly said that Health is wealth therefore students preparing for the entrance test should not compromise their health. They should meditate and exercise regularly. Medication can improve your concentration and exercise will keep you healthy. Try to reduce the usage of social media to avoid distractions.

Make a Study TimeTable

Make a study timetable in such a way that you divide equal time for each subject. Make sure you sincerely stick to your timetable.

JEE MAIN 2023 TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

JEE Main 2023 Notification: most likely to be announced this week

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: to be announced soon

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration Begins: to be announced soon

Last Date to Apply: to be announced soon

NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 registration in November 2022.

JEE MAIN 2023 Conducting Body: National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA JEE Main 2023 official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

JEE MAIN 2023 APPLICATION PROCESS EXPLAINED

The JEE Main 2023 application process will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment. According to the sources, the JEE Main 2023 is likely to be conducted twice this year – Mid January and April 2023.

JEE MAIN 2023 OFFICIAL WEBSITES TO CHECK

jeemain.nta.nic.in

jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

nta.ac.in

Please keep a note that the dates as mentioned above are tentative, therefore, and eligible JEE candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023.