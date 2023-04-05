Home

JEE Main 2023 Exam Day Guidelines: To appear for JEE Main exam smoothly, aspirants must adhere to all of the guidelines established by the authorities. Check details here.

JEE Main 2023: JEE Aspirants can download the admit card by visiting the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session examination from tomorrow, April 6, 2023. The examination will be held for about 9.4 lacs candidates at different Centres located in approximately 330 Cities throughout the country including 15 Cities Outside India. The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card and JEE Main Session 2 exam city slip has already been published on the website. JEE Aspirants can download it by visiting the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

The JEE Main Session 2 exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The afternoon shift is slated to begin from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. To appear for JEE Main exam smoothly, aspirants must adhere to all of the guidelines established by the authorities.

For the latest updates related to JEE Main 2023, please go through this article.

JEE Main 2023 Reporting Time

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well on time i.e. 02 hours before the commencement of the examination. Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If the candidates do not report on time due to any reason i.e. traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc, they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced in the Examination Rooms/Halls.

Documents to Carry to JEE Main 2023 Exam Centre

Candidates MUST bring the following documents on the day of examination at the test centre. Candidates who will not bring these will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

Print copy of Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in. One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) forpasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the examination. Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – School Identity Card/ PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Class 12 Board Admit Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph. PwD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category or PwD Certificate regarding physical limitation in an examination to write as per Annexures given in Information Bulletin, if claiming the relaxation under PwD category. A simple transparent Ball Point Pen

How To Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card?

The admit cards for the candidates scheduled for other dates will be released later on.

Go to the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023 Admit Card.”

Log in with your application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

JEE Main 2023 Dress Code

There is no mandatory dress code for the JEE Main 2023 exam. Candidates should, however, refrain from wearing any jewelry, watches, or other gadgets and ornaments.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam dates

NTA will conduct the JEE Mains 2023 session 2 exams on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Mode of Examination

JEE (Main) – 2023 is being conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only.

Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: All You Need to Know

Unfair Means practice is an activity that allows a candidate to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates. It includes, but is not limited to:

Being in possession of any item or article which has been prohibited or can be used for unfair practices including any stationery item, communication device, accessories, eatable items, ornaments, or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the examination in the paper concerned;

Using someone to write an examination (impersonation) or preparing material for copying;

Any electronic device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, wrist watch/Health Band, Calculator, Electronic Pen/ Scanner, etc will not be allowed at the exam centre.

The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

