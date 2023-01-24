  • Home
  • Education
  • JEE Main 2023 Exam Live Updates: January 24 Shift 2 Exam to Begin at 3 PM. Paper Analysis, Students Reactions Here
live

JEE Main 2023 Exam Live Updates: January 24 Shift 2 Exam to Begin at 3 PM. Paper Analysis, Students Reactions Here

JEE MAIN 2023 EXAM: More than 8 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main January 2023 exam, which will be conducted in two shifts - morning (9 am to 12 noon) and evening (3 pm to 6 pm).

Updated: January 24, 2023 12:28 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

JEE Main 2023, JEE Main 2023 registration, JEE Main 2023 entrance test
JEE Main 2023: The candidates must carry the NTA JEE Main admit card 2023 clearly printed on A4 size sheets.

JEE MAIN 2023 EXAM LIVE: Despite students’ demand to postpone Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced today with the JEE Main 2023 engineering (B.E./B.Tech) exam paper. More than 8 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main January 2023 exam, which will be conducted in two shifts. While shift 1 began at 9 AM and continued till 12 PM, the second shift will begin at 3 PM. Stay tuned to India.com for reactions of candidates, and paper analysis soon after the completion of the exam.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 12:22 PM IST
    JEE Main 2023: Shift 2 to Begin at 3 PM. List of Items Not Allowed Inside Exam Hall
    -Mobile phone
    -Headphone
    -Bluetooth
    -Calculators
    -Pen
    -Watch
    -Sunglasses
    -Hat
  • 12:20 PM IST

    JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: When Will NTA Release The Answer Key

    Official answer key of JEE Main will be published after February 1.
  • 12:19 PM IST

    JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: NTA’s notice for duplicate JEE Main applications

    Meanwhile, NTA has issued a notice regarding duplicate application forms. “It is found that some candidates for JEE (Main)-2023, Session 1, have filled multiple applications forms. Candidature of such candidates has been kept on hold and their applications are being scrutinized”, the notification read. It added that the exam of such candidates is not being scheduled on the 24th and 25th of January 2023.
  • 12:16 PM IST

    JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: Candidates recorded responses, provisional answer key will be uploaded on NTA website after Feb 1.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: The first shift of the first day of JEE Main 2023 ends. The exam started at 9 AM.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 24, 2023 12:04 PM IST

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 12:28 PM IST