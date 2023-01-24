Home

Education

JEE Main 2023 Exam Live Updates: January 24 Shift 2 Exam to Begin at 3 PM. Paper Analysis, Students Reactions Here

live

JEE Main 2023 Exam Live Updates: January 24 Shift 2 Exam to Begin at 3 PM. Paper Analysis, Students Reactions Here

JEE MAIN 2023 EXAM: More than 8 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main January 2023 exam, which will be conducted in two shifts - morning (9 am to 12 noon) and evening (3 pm to 6 pm).

JEE Main 2023: The candidates must carry the NTA JEE Main admit card 2023 clearly printed on A4 size sheets.

JEE MAIN 2023 EXAM LIVE: Despite students’ demand to postpone Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam, the National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced today with the JEE Main 2023 engineering (B.E./B.Tech) exam paper. More than 8 lakh students have registered for the JEE Main January 2023 exam, which will be conducted in two shifts. While shift 1 began at 9 AM and continued till 12 PM, the second shift will begin at 3 PM. Stay tuned to India.com for reactions of candidates, and paper analysis soon after the completion of the exam.

Load More