Over 95% Attendance Recorded on First, Second Day of JEE-Main Entrance Exam: Officials

JEE Main 2023 Exam: Over 95 per cent attendance has been recorded on the first and second day of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main, officials said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI. The National Testing Agency, the exam administering body, is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 at different Centres located in 290 cities throughout the country and 18 Cities Outside India on 24, 25, 29, 30, 31 January, and 1 February 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I) and January 28, 2023 (2nd Shift) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B).

The crucial examination, which is being conducted at 574 centres across the country, began on Tuesday. According to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, 95.32 per cent attendance was recorded on the first day and 96.08 per cent attendance on the second day of the exam.

JEE Main 2023: Over 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for paper 1

Over 8.6 lakh candidates have registered for paper 1 (BE/BTech), while over 46,000 candidates have registered for paper 2 (BArch). “On first day, in both shifts, Andhra Pradesh had the maximum number of candidates (20,066) with 40 examination centres followed by Maharashtra (17,249) with 54 examination centres. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Puducherry had one examination centre each,” a senior NTA official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

JEE Main 2023 Day 2: Andhra Pradesh had Maximum Number of Candidates

Similarly, on the second day, Andhra Pradesh had the maximum number of candidates (19,173) with 40 examination centres followed by Maharashtra (16,841) with 53 examination centres. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Puducherry, and Sikkim had one examination centre each.

JEE Main Mode of Examination

The exam is being conducted in 13 languages — English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Why is JEE Main 2023 Conducted?

JEE-Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. For any query regarding JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1, you can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain23@nta.ac.in.

(With Inputs From PTI)