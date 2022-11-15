JEE Main 2023 Not From January 18: NTA Issues Clarification After Fake Notification Doing Rounds on Social Media

JEE MAIN 2023 Fake Notification: The fake notification claims that JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted from January 18 to 23, 2022. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held between April 4 to 9, 2022.

JEE Main 2023 Notification: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) – Main 2023 dates anytime soon. Ahead of the release of the notification for the JEE Main examination 2023, a fake timetable of the engineering entrance examination is circulating on social media. The notice on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 dates making rounds on social media is fake, a National Testing Agency (NTA) official was quoted as saying to Careers360. Students must note that the JEE Main 2023 notification is expected this month, however, a final confirmation is still awaited. Once released, Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

JEE MAIN 2023 SESSION 1 EXAM DATES FAKE NOTIFICATION

The fake notification claims that JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted from January 18 to 23, 2022. Meanwhile, JEE Main 2023 session 2 will be held between April 4 to 9, 2022. The fake notice also mentions the JEE Main 2023 registration dates. The fake notice claimed that candidates can apply for session 1 between November 16, 2022, to December 31, 2022(5:00 PM). Candidates will able to submit the fee payments till December 31, 2022(11:30 PM), it added.

The fake circular includes JEE Main 2023 papers, sections, mode of the examination, subjects, and paper-wise timings of the entrance examination. As per the fake notice, Paper 1 for BE, BTech including mathematics, physics, and chemistry subjects carries a total of 90 marks. Paper 1 will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM whereas the second shift will be held between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Paper 2A for B Arch including mathematics part-1, aptitude test part-2, and drawing test part-3 carrying a total of 82 marks will also be held in two shifts: 9:00 AM to 12: 00 noon and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, reads the fake notice.

CHECK JEE MAIN 2023 FAKE CIRCULAR HERE

According to the fake notice, Paper 2B for B Planning including mathematics part-1, aptitude test part-2, and planning part-3 subjects will be held in a single shift. The examination, carrying 105 marks, will be held between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

The fake circular reads, “In the first session of JEE (Main) – 2022, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in the information bulletin.” The fake notice added that drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in languages such as Assamese, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English, and Gujarati.

Interested and eligible students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023.