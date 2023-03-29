Home

Fake Videos on JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip, Admit Card Release Date Circulating on Social Media, NTA Issues Warning

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: It is reiterated that the only source of authentic information on the JEE (Main) Examination are the official NTA websites for JEE (Main) i.e. https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip, Admit Card Awaited; Tentative Schedule Here

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an important notice for JEE aspirants! As per the notice, the testing Agency has warned engineering aspirants about a fake video circulating on social media regarding the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main session 2 admit card 2023 and exam city intimation release date details. One can check the detailed notice by visiting the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“It has been brought to our notice that videos are being circulated on the social media platforms which claim to possess “insider” information on date of release of City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, ” NTA in an official notice said. Rejecting the claims as “fake and misleading,” the testing agency wrote, “Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos,

It is reiterated that the only source of authentic information on the JEE (Main) Examination are the official NTA websites for JEE (Main) i.e. https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/. Please keep in mind that the dates of release of the city intimation slip and admit card are announced through a public notice on the above website only.

This year, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. Meanwhile, April 13 and 15 have been kept reserved for future contingencies. According to the JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin, the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card will be released in the last week of March.

NTA JEE MAIN 2023 NOTICE – Direct Link

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Highlights – Check Important Date And Time

Check Important Dates For Session-2: JEE (Main) – April 2023

Announcement of the City of Examination: Third week of March 2023 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: Last week of March 2023 Dates of Examination: 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023 (Reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023) Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: To be displayed on the NTA website Declaration of Result: To be displayed on the NTA website

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination. No Admit Card shall be issued to the candidates whose applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned Applications) or who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the examination. For more clarification regarding the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, the candidate can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

