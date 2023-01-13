Home

JEE Main 2023 January Session: Check List of Changes You Can Make in Your Application Form

JEE Main 2023 Application Form at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The correction window for JEE Main 2023 will remain open till January 14, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Application Form: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 today, January 13, 2023. During this time period, engineering aspirants who have already submitted their JEE Main application form 2023 can make changes, or corrections, to their application form through JEE’s official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. The correction window for JEE Main 2023 will remain open till January 14, 2023.

Students will have to log in through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in with their credentials, and make the required changes. Following this, applicants will have to pay an additional fee (wherever applicable) either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. “Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates,” NTA in an official notification said.

JEE Main 2023 Important Dates Name of the Events Check Important Dates JEE (Main) – 2023

Session 1 application form correction 13 January to 14

January 2023

(up to 11:50 P.M.) JEE (Main) – 2023

Session 1 exam date January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31

JEE Main 2023 January Session: Check Changes You Can Make in Your Application Form Query Action For aadhar verified candidates Father’s and Mother’s Name: A candidate can change either father’s name or the mother’s name (anyone only). Category: Candidate can change either category or re-upload category certificate and vice versa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change either sub-category (PwD) or re-upload the sub-category certificate and vice-versa and not both. City and Medium Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12 Course: Candidate may be permitted to correct or add course selected For aadhar not verified candidates Category: Candidate can change either category or re-upload category certificate and vice versa and not both. Sub-Category (PwD): Candidates can change either sub-category (PwD) or re-upload the sub-category certificate and vice-versa and not both. Date of Birth and Gender –Yes City and Medium Qualification including Passing Year: Class 10 and Class 12 Course: Candidates may be permitted to correct or add the course selected JEE Main 2023: How to make changes in Your Application Form Visit the official site of JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Look for the “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Correction window ” link available on the home page.

Enter your login credentials and click on the sign in option.

Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make the changes to it. Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Correction window JEE Main 2023: When Will NTA Conduct JEE Entrance Exam? The JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31. When Will NTA Release JEE Main Admit Card, Exam City Slip? The exam city slip for the same will be issued in the second week of January. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 admit card will be released in the third week of January. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website. For Papers, Scheme, Timing, eligibility, and other information, candidates are requested to please check the Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) – 2023 available on the website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.