JEE Main 2023: Last Date to Correct Application Form Today, Follow Step-by-step Guide Here

JEE Main 2023: The JEE Main 2023 January session application correction window opened on Friday, January 13.

JEE Main 2023: The correction window for JEE Main Exam 2023 will be closed down by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Candidates who have already filled the JEE Main January 2023 application and have made errors can do it through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 January session application correction window opened on Friday, January 13.

Candidates those who have made errors in their mother’s or father’s name, category, sub-category, city of exam, qualification and medium of exam can now edit their JEE Main 2023 registration form at jeemain.nta.nic.in. mainThe correction link will remain active till 11.50 pm. No corrections after the said timing will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

NTA has also provided the applicants with an option to access the forgotten JEE Main application 2023 number and retrieve the JEE Main passwords in case they have forgotten them. According to NTA, the additional JEE main 2023 application fee, if applicable, will have to be paid online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking or UPI.

Step-by-step guide to Make Corrections in JEE Main 2023 Application Form

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Under Candidate Activity, go to the link ‘JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application’

On the next window insert and sign in with the JEE Main application number, JEE Main password

Edit the JEE Main 2023 application form and submit

The JEE Main 2023 will be conducted in two rounds. The first session of JEE Main 2023 will be held between January 24 and January 31 and the second session will be conducted from April 6 to April 12. The BE, BTech papers will be conducted as Paper 1, while the BArch and BPlanning papers will be held separately, as Paper 2A and Paper 2B respectively.