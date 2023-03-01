Home

Education

JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court To Hear Plea On 75% Eligibility Criteria On April 6. All You Need To Know

JEE Main 2023 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria: The Bombay High Court (HC) will hear the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2023 eligibility criteria revision plea on April 6, 2023.

JEE Main 2023 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria: The Bombay High Court (HC) will hear the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2023 75 per cent eligibility criteria revision plea on April 6, 2023. The child rights activist Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai who has been actively voicing in support of students took to the Microblogging site Twitter, “#JEEMain2023 matter was mentioned before Hon’ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court for 75% criteria court will hear it on 6th April.”

JEE Main 2023 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria Plea – An Overview

A bench of acting Chief Justice SV Gangpurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne heard the petition filed by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai on January 4. Later, the court postponed the hearing to January 10 as the petitioner had not submitted the brochure. “Any orders passed to postpone may have a cascading effect. If a student does not fare well in JEE January, he can compete in April. Extraordinary circumstances don’t seem to exist. It wouldn’t be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan India exam,” the high court added. Later, the Bombay HC was scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent and top 20 percentile for the JEE Main 2023 on February 21. The bench of acting Chief Justice who heard the plea for JEE Main 2023 postponement said that the counsel for the petitioner sought time to file a rejoinder and argue. “It will be relevant at the time of admission to the course after June 2023” and will be heard on a later date, a report from Careers360 stated.

NTA JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria

The Nation Testing Agency (NTA), the exam administration body, had last year announced to withdraw 75% criterion as a one-time measure due to the academic loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Later on January 10, NTA released an important notice for aspiring students. As per the official notification, Union Education Ministry decided to revise the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023.

“National Testing Agency is in receipt of numerous representations from the stakeholders regarding to change the criteria of 75% marks in the Class 12 examination. In view of the above and in the interest of the students, it has been decided that the eligibility conditions for Admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat

Allocation Board (CSAB) will be as given below,” reads the official statement. For the candidates who qualify for admission in the NITs, IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination or be in the top 20 percentile in Class 12 examination conducted by respective Boards. For SC / ST candidates, the qualifying marks should be 65% in the Class 12 examination.

However, JEE Main 2023 aspirants were disappointed with the revised guidelines and have been protesting against it on various social media applications. Lakhs of students have been protesting on Twitter for the past few months, to express their concerns. Several aspirants have been tagging the concerned authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the NTA, Dharmendra Pradhan, and using hashtags such as #JEEMain2023inApril, #postponejanattempt, #JEEMains2023 #75GoBack, #JusticeForDroppers. Engineering aspirants have demanded 75 per cent and the top 20 percentile criteria should be removed for this year’s entrance exam, or lowered to 50 per cent. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official websites www.nta.ac.in and https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

