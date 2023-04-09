Home

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Out For April 11 Exam At jeemain.nta.nic.in: Report

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Release Date And Time: The candidates scheduled to appear on April 11, 2023, are required to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card Release Date And Time: The Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main examination is underway. As per the academic calendar, National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the JEE Main Session 2 examination on April 15, 2023. According to the Careers360 report, JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit card for the April 11 exam has been published on the official website — https://jeemain.nta.nic.in. However, if you visit JEE Main’s official website, the direct link to access the admit card link is unavailable. Meanwhile, the admit cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on subsequent dates will be released in due course.

The candidates scheduled to appear on 11 April 2023 are required to download their admit card using their application number and date of birth. The competitive entrance examination is being conducted at different centres located various cities throughout the country and 24 cities outside India. The examinees are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

JEE Main 2023: List of Items/ Documents to Carry to Exam Hall

Candidates are advised to carry only the following with them into the examination venue:

Admit card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.

Additional photograph, to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml), if required.

Personal transparent water bottle.

Sugar tablets/fruits (like banana/apple/orange) in case the candidate is diabetic

NOTE: No Admit Card shall be issued to the candidates whose applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned Applications) or who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the examination.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket For April 11 Exam?

Go to the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Look for the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card link. The link will be available in the Candidate’s activity section.

Enter the login credentials such as JEE Main application number and dates of birth.

and dates of birth. Submit the login details and download NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card.

JEE Main 2023: NTA is Conducting Examination For These Papers

JEE (Main) – 2023 is being conducted in the following modes:

Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only. Paper 2A (B. Arch): Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only and Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on drawing sheet of A4 size. Paper 2B (B. Planning): Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II), and Planning-Based Questions (Part-III) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode only

The admit cards for the candidates whose exams are scheduled on subsequent dates will be released in due course. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.