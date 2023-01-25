Home

JEE Main 2023 April Session Registration From Feb 7; Exam Dates, Steps to Fill Application Form Here

JEE Main April Session Application Form 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April Session from February 07, 2023. Interested and eligible can fill up the JEE Main 2023 April Session/ Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Session 1 examination is underway. The last date for submission of the application form is March 07(9:00 PM).

Why is Joint Entrance Examination Conducted?

The Joint Entrance Examination is conducted as an eligibility test for admission to undergraduate engineering and architectural programmes.

5 Basic Steps Involved in JEE Main 2023 application process

The JEE Main 2023 application process will include basic registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment, and submission of the application form.

Check NTA JEE Official Websites

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Check Important Dates

Name of the Events Check Important Dates Online Submission of Application Form 07 February 2023 to 07 March 2023

(up to 09.00 P.M.) Last date to fill the online application March 7, 2023 (9 pm) Last date for successful transaction of prescribed

Application Fee March 7, 2023 (11:50 pm) Announcement of the City of Examination Third week of March 2023 JEE Main 2023 admit card Last week of March 2023 Dates of Examination 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12 April 2023 Display of Question Paper attempted by the

Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting

challenges To be displayed on the NTA website Declaration of Result To be displayed on the NTA website

JEE Main 2023 Registration: How To Apply For April Session At Jeemain.nta.nic.in?

Candidates must read carefully the Instructions (including how to fill up the Application Form online) given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA Website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

Visit the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Application”

Register yourself.

Fill up the application form with personal, and academic details.

Upload scanned images, relevant documents

Pay the application fee, and click on submit option.

Download the JEE Main 2023 application form, and take a printout for further reference.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 And Session 2 Exam Dates

JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 08, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023. The JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.