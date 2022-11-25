JEE Main 2023 Notification Likely Next Week; Check Eligibility Criteria, Other Details Here

JEE Main 2023 Registration Tentative Dates at nta.ac.in: JEE Main examination is one of the most important national-level entrance tests held for admission into undergraduate engineering courses.

#jeemainsinapril started trending on Twitter as several students used the hashtag to press forth their demand on social media.

JEE Main 2023 Registration Tentative Dates at nta.ac.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) will announce the JEE Main dates for the 2023 examination anytime soon. JEE Main examination is one of the most important national-level entrance tests held for admission into undergraduate engineering courses. As soon as the JEE Main 2023 registration portal is open, engineering aspirants will be able to fill up the JEE Main 2023 application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023.

Talking to the leading daily, a Senior NTA official said, “JEE Main 2023 notification will not be issued this week, most likely next week.” As per reports, JEE Main 2023 will be held in January and April next year. However, NTA has not released any official date or time regarding the same.

JEE MAIN 2023 APPLICATION PROCESS EXPLAINED

The JEE Main 2023 application process will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment. According to the sources, the JEE Main 2023 is likely to be conducted twice this year – January and April 2023.

JEE MAIN 2023 TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

JEE Main 2023 Notification: Most likely next week

JEE Main 2023 Exam Date: to be announced soon

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration Begins: to be announced soon

Last Date to Apply: to be announced soon

JEE MAIN 2023 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Candidates with a 10+2 pass certificate or pursuing this year can apply for JEE Main examination.

Candidates who have passed the 10+2 (Class 12) board examination or pursuing this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology are eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023.

Students aspiring to appear in JEE Main 2023 must ensure their eligibility before filling up the JEE Main application form. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available on JEE Main's official website soon.

Last year, NTA conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions. The first session was held from June 20 till June 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the second session exam was held between July 21 to July 30, 2022. Please keep a note that the dates as mentioned above are tentative, therefore, and eligible JEE candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023.

KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER

NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 registration in November 2022.

JEE MAIN 2023 Conducting Body: National Testing Agency (NTA)

NTA JEE Main 2023 official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023

#jeemainsinapril Trends on Twitter

Meanwhile, other Engineering aspirants have also urged the National Testing Agency (NTA) to hold the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 in April to avoid a potential clash with Class 12 board exams. Some aspirants have started a Twitter campaign called #jeemainsinapril, claiming that they have CBSE board practical and theory exams in January-February.