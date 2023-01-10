Home



Bombay HC Refuses To Defer JEE Main 2023, Says Postponement Will Have ‘Cascading Effect’

Postpone JEE Main 2023: The Bombay High Cout said if an aspirant does not fare well in JEE Main January 2023 session exam, can appear in the April session of it.

The Bombay HC said it wouldn't be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan-India exam.

Postpone JEE Main 2023: In a significant development, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday turned down the plea to defer JEE Main 2023, saying the postponement of the exam will have ‘cascading effect’ on the aspirants. The Bombay HC made the announcement while hearing a plea to postpone Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 (JEE Main 2023) exam.

In the order, the Bombay HC said the extraordinary circumstances don’t seem to exist and added that if an aspirant does not fare well in JEE Main January 2023 session exam, can appear in the April session of it. “It wouldn’t be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan India exam,” the Bombay High Court added.