JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court to Hear PIL on 75% Eligibility Criteria on Feb 21. All You Need to Know

JEE Main 2023 75 Per Cent Eligibility Criteria: As per the PIL, Several engineering aspirants have demanded 75 per cent and the top 20 percentile criteria should be removed for this year’s entrance exam, or lowered to 50 per cent.

JEE Main 2023: The Bombay High Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent and top 20 percentile for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 on Tuesday, February 21. As per the PIL, Several engineering aspirants have demanded 75 per cent and the top 20 percentile criteria should be removed for this year’s entrance exam, or lowered to 50 per cent.

Child Rights Activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai, who has been actively voicing in support of students took to Twitter, “#JEE matter on 75% / top 20 percentile criteria listed on 21st February before the Bench of Hon’ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court Item no 31 No IA filed till now by anyone No affidavit filed by @EduMinOfIndia #JEEMain2023.”

#JEE matter on 75% / top 20 percentile criteria listed on 21st February before the Bench of Hon’ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court

Item no 31 No IA filed till now by anyone No affidavit filed by @EduMinOfIndia#JEEMain2023 — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) February 19, 2023

What Does JEE (Main) 2023 Brochure Says?

As per the JEE (Main) 2023 information bulletin, admission to B.E. / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Planning. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in Class 12/qualifying examination. The candidate is also required to pass in each of the subjects of Class 12/qualifying examination. The NTA had last year announced to withdraw 75% criterion as a one-time measure due to the academic loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

What Does JEE (Advanced) 2023 Brochure Says?

According to a JEE Advanced 2023 brochure issued by IIT Guwahati, a candidate must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in the Class XII (or equivalent) Board examination. The aggregate marks for SC, ST and

PwD candidates should be at least 65%. The candidate must be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective Class XII (or equivalent) board examination. Meanwhile, the top 20 percentile criterion was not provided for the Main exam earlier. Aspirants have stated that candidates who did not achieve 75% in their Class 12 exams, particularly those for whom this is their last chance to sit for the entrance exams, will be left out in the cold.

Bombay High Court And JEE Main 2023 Aspirants

In January, the Bombay High Court refused to postpone the JEE Main 2023 first attempt which was scheduled to be held from January 24. The high court was hearing a petition seeking JEE Main 2023 postponement and relaxation in 75 per cent eligibility criteria. A bench of acting chief justice SV Gangpurwala and J Sandeep V Marne heard the petition filed by child rights activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai on January 4. Later, the court postponed the hearing to January 10 as the petitioner had not submitted the brochure.”Any orders passed to postpone may have a cascading effect. If a student does not fare well in JEE January, he can compete in April. Extraordinary circumstances don’t seem to exist. It wouldn’t be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan India exam,” the high court said. It also stated that the eligibility criterion issue will be heard again in February.

About the JEE Main eligibility, the Bombay HC bench of acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and J Sandeep V Marne said JEE Main eligibility criteria 2023 will be considered at the time of admission in June.

JEE MAIN 2023 REVISED CRITERIA

Earlier, Member of Parliament for Sivaganga Karti P Chidambaram urged Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, in a zero-hour intervention in the winter session of Parliament today to advise the National Testing Agency (NTA) to grant an exemption for applicants who appeared in JEE Main 2022 to be able to write the exams in 2023. The MP had urged Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and order a one-time exemption to relax the eligibility criteria for all students appearing for JEE Main and advanced exams in 2023.

Following that, the Union Education Ministry decided to revise the eligibility criteria for JEE Main 2023. Aside from the All India Rank (AIR) of the candidate in JEE Main, the revised guidelines stated that a student should have either scored 75% or higher in the Class 12 board exam, or have appeared among the top 20 percentile candidates in the respective board exam result.

Why are JEE Aspirants still upset?

JEE Main 2023 aspirants are not happy with the revised guideline and have been protesting against it on various social media platforms.

For the past few months, l akhs of students have been protesting on Twitter to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the NTA, Dharmendra Pradhan, and using hashtags such as #JEEMain2023inApril, #postponejanattempt, #JEEMains2023 #75GoBack, #JusticeForDroppers.

Several students claim that the eligibility criteria of the ‘top 20 percentile’ has no uniformity and vary from board to board. “Several state boards do not usually declare the top 20 percentile, and it can vary from one state board to another, and from CBSE to CISCE too. For example, if Maharashtra Board has 76 per cent as the top 20 percentile, and Bihar has 65 then it gets unfair for Maharashtra board students, CBSE students and such. The clarity is missing for this criterion, and that is very unfair for students who are currently pursuing JEE this year,” activist Anubha Srivastava Sahai was quoted as saying by IndianExpress.



The registration process for JEE-Main April Session will end on March 12. The second session of the national-level entrance test is scheduled to be held on April 06, 08, 10, 11, and April 12, 2023. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

