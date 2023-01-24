Home

JEE Main 2023: NTA Withholds Admit Card of Some Students After Finding Discrepancy in Credentials

JEE Main 2023 Latest Update: The NTA said the admit card of these candidates will go through ‘close scrutiny’ to ensure transparency in the process.

The NTA further added that those who have been issued the admit cards can appear for the exam from 28 January to 1 February.

JEE Main 2023 Latest News Today: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday said it has issued admit cards to several candidates but held back admit card for some of the students after discovering some ‘duplicate credentials and images’ ahead of the JEE Main 2023 examination. The NTA said the admit cards will be issued for others after close scrutiny. The examinations for the eligible candidates will be held from 28 January to 1 February.

After the discrepancies came to the limelight, the NTA decided to hold back the admit card of some students for review. The NTA said the admit card of these candidates will go through ‘close scrutiny’ to ensure transparency in the process.

“The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny and Admit Cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th Jan to 1st Feb, 2023,” the NTA said in a tweet.

The representations on duplicate credentials/images are under scrutiny & Admit Cards for some candidates have been issued. Others will be released after close scrutiny. Examination of other candidates found eligible will be held between 28th Janto 1st Feb, 2023 #JEEMAIN2023 — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) January 24, 2023

The NTA said it will conduct the first session of the exam from 24 January to 31 January, except for the Republic Day. And the second session of the exam is scheduled for April after which the admission process for the IITs will start.

JEE Main 2023 is being conducted across the country and in order to cater to the lingual diversity of India, JEE examination is being conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.