Launching an online campaign on Twitter with hashtag #JEEAfterBoards, the students sought postponement of the exam citing that there is less time to prepare for the test.

Will JEE Main 2023 be postponed?

Postpone JEE Main 2023: Continuing their demand before the authorities, the JEE Main 2023 aspirants on Thursday demanded the first session of the exam be held after the CBSE board exams. Taking to Twitter with hashtag #JEEAfterBoards, the students sought postponement of the exam citing that there is less time to prepare for the test.

Soon after the CBSE Board Exams 2023 date sheet was announced, students started demanding postponement of JEE Main 2023 exam as they claimed the dates fall between class 12 board exams and practical exams. The CBSE 12th board exams are scheduled to be held from February 15 while practical exams have started from January 2.

In the earlier notification, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the JEE Main 2023 January session exams will be conducted from January 24 and will conclude on January 31, 2023. The JEE Main students demand the January 2023 session exam be deferred to April.

Taking to Twitter, one aspirant said the CBSE affiliated schools have their board practicals on or near JEE dates. “How are the students supposed to study for both of these important exams at the same time? Some schools even have their preboards in the coming weeks. Please atleast think for the students,” tweeted one of the aspirants.

Here’s what students said on Twitter:

Plea in Bombay HC

In the meantime, some of the students have also filed a fresh petition in the Bombay High Court seeking postponement of the January session. The petition challenged the 75 per cent criterion to be eligible for JEE Main 2023.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court asked the petitioner to prove how the dates are unfair to the candidates. The court has scheduled an additional hearing for January 10 after granting the petitioner time.