JEE Main 2023: NTA To Release Exam City Slip Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Exam Begins April 6

JEE Main 2023 Updates

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the JEE Mains Session 2 papers from April 6, 2023. The JEE Main 2023 Registration was closed on March 16 for the Session 2 exam 2023. As per the official exam calendar, the JEE Mains Session 2 papers will end on April 12, 2023. The complete schedule has not been released yet and is expected to be out soon. The candidates must note that the agency will release the JEE Main 2023 exam city will be out soon.

With the release of city slip, candidates are told to make travel arrangements.

It is also important to note that the JEE Main 2023 admit cards will be released few days after the release of exam city slip. The admit card will have centre and city details, exam timing, instructions, and candidates’ details.

JEE Main 2023: Here are some of the important details:

JEE Mains Session 2 papers will be begin from April 6

According to the schedule, the exam will be over on April 12

The complete schedule has not been released yet and is expected to be out soon

JEE Main 2023 admit cards will be released few days after the release of exam city slip.

JEE Main 2023 Exam city slip is expected to be released soon.

Following past trends, NTA releases the exam city slip a week before the exam dates.

The registration window was closed on March 12 but few students complained that they were not able to fill forms due to some unavoidable reasons. NTA then reopened the registration window on March 15 and closed the same on March 16.

Following this year’s calendar, the advanced city intimation slip is expected to be released this week before March 31, 2023.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.