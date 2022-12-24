JEE Main 2023: NTA Releases Important Notice For Tamil Nadu Aspirants. Read Here

JEE Main 2023 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body has released an important notice only for Tamil Nadu students, who are planning to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 exam. According to the official notice, NTA has decided that candidates of Tamil Nadu who have passed the Class 10 examination in the year 2021 can apply for the JEE Main Session 1 exam. The options of ‘passing year’ and ‘school board’ will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in the year 2021.

Eligible candidates can check the official notice by visiting the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. “Due to the COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted for 2021 batch of Class 10. Accordingly no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer – “As per G.O. (Ms) No. 48, School Education (G.E.) department dated: 25.02.2021, all candidates who studied SSLC in the academic year 2020-21 are declared passed,” reads the official notification.

“It has thus been decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1, when the candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021,” reads the notification.

This decision has been taken after NTA received a few representations from the candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board who have passed their Class 10 examination in the year 2021. Due to the COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted for the 2021 batch of Class 10. As per the news agency IANS Report, it is to be noted that around 40,000 students appear for JEE from Tamil Nadu and the students who have taken the Tamil Nadu state board exams for the 10th standard don’t have any marks for the tenth exam which is a mandatory criterion for applying in JEE.

For those candidates who have already filled up the application form, with the passing year as 2021, school board as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.) and paid the fee, the same rule will be applied i.e. field Result Mode will be disabled and fields total marks, obtained marks, percentage of marks will remain invisible in the application form.

For further clarification related to the JEE (Main) – 2023, the Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.