JEE Main 2023 LIVE: Admit Cards Likely to be Released Today at jeemain.nta.nic

The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Updated: January 20, 2023 8:42 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for JEE Main 2023 session 1 today. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Main admit card from the official website jeemain.nta.nic. using the application number and date of birth. The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on JEE MAIN 2023.

Live Updates

  • 8:48 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 LIVE: Exam Pattern

    Four (+4) marks will be given for the correctly answered question
    Minus (-4) will be given for wrong answers or multiple responses.
    No points will be awarded for questions that were left unanswered or marked for review.

  • 8:47 AM IST

    JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: JEE Main Admit Card is expected to be released by evening for Session 1 . As per the new schedule, JEE Main Session 1 exam will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 30 , 31 and February 1

  • 8:43 AM IST

    JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: Helpline numbers

    If there is any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates can contact authorities at 011 – 40759000/011 – 69227700 or mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

  • 8:43 AM IST

    JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: An Indian Express report had earlier said that NTA will release the JEE Main admit cards this week.

    “Since the exam is starting next week, we will release the admit cards in the next few days. The date has not been decided yet, but it will be released soon,” NTA Chief Vineet Joshi was quoted as saying to indianexpress.com.

  • 8:42 AM IST
    JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: Steps to Download JEE Main Admit Card
    Visit the official site of JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
    Click on NTA JEE Main Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
    Enter the login details and click on submit.
    Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
    Check the admit card and download the page.
    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Published Date: January 20, 2023 8:42 AM IST

