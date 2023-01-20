JEE Main 2023 LIVE: Admit Cards Likely to be Released Today at jeemain.nta.nic

Home

JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for JEE Main 2023 session 1 today. Once released, candidates can download the JEE Main admit card from the official website jeemain.nta.nic. using the application number and date of birth. The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on JEE MAIN 2023.

