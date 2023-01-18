  • Home
JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: Exams to Begin From Jan 24, Admit Cards & Exam City Slip Awaited

JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: The JEE MAIN 2023 admit cards are awaited on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Updated: January 18, 2023 7:38 AM IST

By Surabhi Shaurya

JEE Main 2023 First Session in January
JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: Hello readers! Good morning and welcome to India.com’s JEE Main 2023 blog.  Speculations are rife that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main Admit Cards 2023 by January 20. Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier reports had claimed that JEE hall ticket will be released in third week of January.

JEE Mains Exam 2023 will be conducted from 24 to 31 January 2023 across various states in two shifts – morning and evening. While the morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in a computer based test (CBT) mode.

Live Updates

  • 8:10 AM IST

    JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: Total Exam Centres
    The JEE Main 2023 exam will be conducted at around 424 exam centres across the country.

  • 7:49 AM IST
    JEE MAIN 2023: Is JEE Mains 2023 admit card link active?

    The JEE main 2023 admit card link is not active yet. Once the link is active, candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website –jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • 7:47 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download

    -Visit the jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 website

    -Go to the designated JEE Main 2023 session 1 admit card link

    -Insert credentials including JEE Mains application numbers and dates of birth

    -Submit and download NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card

  • 7:46 AM IST

    JEE MAIN 2023 Helpline Numbers: In case there is any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates can contact authorities at 011 – 40759000/011 – 69227700 or can mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, GujAdmit Card & Exam City Slip To Bearati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: Though an official confirmation is awaited, NTA is expected to release JEE Main admit cards by Jan 20.

Published Date: January 18, 2023 7:37 AM IST

Updated Date: January 18, 2023 7:38 AM IST