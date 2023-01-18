Home

JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: Exams to Begin From Jan 24, Admit Cards & Exam City Slip Awaited

JEE Main 2023 First Session in January

JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: Hello readers! Good morning and welcome to India.com’s JEE Main 2023 blog. Speculations are rife that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main Admit Cards 2023 by January 20. Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Earlier reports had claimed that JEE hall ticket will be released in third week of January.

JEE Mains Exam 2023 will be conducted from 24 to 31 January 2023 across various states in two shifts – morning and evening. While the morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in a computer based test (CBT) mode.

Stay tuned to this place for all the updates on JEE MAIN 2023.

