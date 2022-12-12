JEE Main 2023 LIVE: From Examination Date To Registration, Check Latest Updates Here

JEE Main 2022 in 2 Session

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the JEE Main 2023 examination date soon. According to the reports, the agency will release a notification mentioning information regarding registration and examination date. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination must note that the agency will release the notification on the official website of NTA i.e. nta.ac.in. After that, students can apply for the exam on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 is expected to be held twice, and exact dates for the two sessions will be mentioned on the exam notification. The information bulletin of JEE Main will be published before registration.

JEE Main 2023 date: How to apply for the exam

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the examination:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in. Open the link to apply for session 1. Click on new candidate register Register and get your login details. Login to fill the application form. Upload photo, signature and other asked details Make payment. Submit the form and save the confirmation page. For future use, save the uploaded photograph as well.

JEE Main 2023 websites

For announcements on JEE Main exam: nta.ac.in

For registration: jeemain.nta.nic.in