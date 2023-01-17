Home

JEE MAIN 2023 LIVE: NTA to Release Admit Card, Exam City Information Slip Anytime Soon

JEE MAIN 2023: Once released, registered candidates can download their admit cards through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

A sigh of relief for the JEE Aspirants! Read here.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 Live Updates: Amid growing demands to cancel JEE Main 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main Admit Cards 2023 soon. Reports had claimed that the JEE hall ticket will be released in third week of January.

The Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023 across the country. The JEE Main exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

