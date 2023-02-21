JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: Bombay High Court To Hear Plea On Lowering Eligibility Criteria Today

Home

JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bombay High Court will hear a plea today challenging the eligibility criteria of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 - which has been set at 75 per cent and top 20 percentile.

JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: The eligibility criteria of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 – which has been set at 75 per cent and top 20 percentile – has been challenged in Bombay High Court. The High Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) today on challenging the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria. Several engineering aspirants have demanded that the percentile eligibility should be lowered from 75 per cent to 50 per cent for this year’s JEE Main 2023 entrance exam. They also want the top 20 percentile eligibility criteria should be removed. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to JEE Main 2023 Exam.

