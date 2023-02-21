Top Recommended Stories

JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: Bombay High Court To Hear Plea On Lowering Eligibility Criteria Today

JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bombay High Court will hear a plea today challenging the eligibility criteria of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 - which has been set at 75 per cent and top 20 percentile.

Updated: February 21, 2023 8:41 AM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates

JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: The eligibility criteria of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 – which has been set at 75 per cent and top 20 percentile – has been challenged in Bombay High Court. The High Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) today on challenging the JEE Main 2023 eligibility criteria. Several engineering aspirants have demanded that the percentile eligibility should be lowered from 75 per cent to 50 per cent for this year’s JEE Main 2023 entrance exam. They also want the top 20 percentile eligibility criteria should be removed. Stay tuned to India.com for all updates related to JEE Main 2023 Exam.

JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 8:39 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: Aspirants demand eligibility criteria to be lowered from 75% to 50% Several engineering aspirants demand that the percentile eligibility should be lowered from 75 per cent to 50 per cent for this year’s JEE Main 2023 entrance exam.

  • 8:32 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 LIVE Updates: Will JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria Be Relaxed By Bombay HC? | The Bombay High Court will hear a plea today challenging the eligibility criteria of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2023 – which has been set at 75 per cent and top 20 percentile.

Published Date: February 21, 2023 8:32 AM IST

Updated Date: February 21, 2023 8:41 AM IST

