JEE Main 2023: NTA To Release Notification Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Steps To Submit Application Form

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) – Main 2023 date soon.

JEE MAIN 2023 registration deadlines is expected to be November 28 or December 1.

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) – Main 2023 date soon. The JEE Main 2023 dates will be available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the JEE Main 2023 Application form by visiting the website. The JEE Main 2023 registration will commence in the third week of November. The entrance examination is likely to be conducted in January and April.

JEE Main 2023 date

JEE MAIN 2023 registration deadlines is expected to be November 28 or December 1. Candidates with a 10+2 pass certificate or pursuing this year can apply for JEE Main examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the JEE Main examination to candidates seeking admission to BTech and BArch programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration

JEE Main 2023 Application – 8 Steps To Submit Form

Log onto the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 Click on the registration link on the homepage Register yourself by providing the required login credentials After completing registration, the login credentials will be sent to the registered Email ID and mobile number Next, log in using the system-generated id and password. Enter the required details to fill up the application form. Enter your personal and academic details as required. Upload the scanned documents. Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee in online mode. Submit the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.