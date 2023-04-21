Home

JEE Main 2023: NTA Allows Candidates to Edit Category in Application Form; Final Answer Key Awaited

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released an important notice for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 aspirants. According to the official notification, the testing agency has allowed candidates to edit and modify their category in the JEE Main 2023 application form. “In view of the above and in the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide afinal opportunity for the candidates for modifying their Category in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main) – 2023,” NTA in the public notice said.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections in the Category till 11:50 PM of April 22. No correction whatsoever will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. Candidates may note that they can only modify their category (if required). The documents related to the category will be verified at the time of counselling/admission by the concerned Authority.

“Candidates must note that the benefit of reservation will be given to them subject to verification of documents by the concerned Counselling / Admission Authority. If it is discovered at any stage that a candidate has used a false/fake/incorrect document or has furnished false, incorrect, orincomplete information, in order to avail the benefit of reservation, then such a candidate shall be excluded from all further processes. In case such a candidate has already been given admission, the admission shall stand cancelled,” reads the official notification.

At present, NTA JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key and JEE Main 2023 Result is awaited. For further clarification related to JEE (Main) – 2023, the candidates can also email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

