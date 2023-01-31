Home

JEE Main 2023: NTA to Re-Open Application Correction Window After Session 1 Result

JEE Main 2023: Interested and eligible can fill up the JEE Main 2023 April Session/ Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On social media, several candidates are urging the NTA to postpone the first session of JEE Main 2023

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the examination conducting body, will reopen the application correction window for phase 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 soon after the results of the first session examinations. The big update was made by NTA on Twitter after the testing agency responded to a parent’s request to look into the issue of the wrong state of eligibility in her JEE Main 2023 application form.

Parent Request to NTA

A parent took to the microblogging site and requested NTA to look into the issue of the wrong eligibility state in the JEE 2023 application form of her daughter. The parent stated that his daughter completed Class 12 from Chandigarh and that her residence is in Uttar Pradesh, but her state of eligibility is listed as UP. The parent claimed that there was no column in the application form for filling out the state of eligibility.

Tagging NTA, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the aspirant’s parent wrote, “JEE App No. 230310068350, completed 12th from Chandigarh, state of eligibility showing U.P. where as my state of residence is U.P. . No column was there in the form for eligibility of state. Kindly do the needful.”

My folded hand 🙏 request to @DG_NTA to kindly look into the issue . Future of my daughter is dark. @manashTOI @anubha1812 @PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia please look into the issue . Lakh of students are suffering due to state of eligibility issue #JEEMain2023 — Shribhagwat (@shribhagwat0708) January 31, 2023

JEE Main 2023 April Session Application Form

The JEE (Main) 2023 will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session. NTA will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April Session from February 07, 2023. Interested and eligible can fill up the JEE Main 2023 April Session/ Session 2 Application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Session 1 examination is underway. The last date for submission of the application form is March 07(9:00 PM). JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 1 will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023 followed by Session 2 on 06, 08, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023.

NTA closed the JEE Main 2023 January session application correction window on January 14. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.