JEE Main 2023: Only 4 Days Left For Exam To Begin; Admit Card Expected Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: The details of the admit card are given on the website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip, Admit Card Awaited; Tentative Schedule Here

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main anytime soon. According to the official notification, JEE Main 2023 examination for the April session will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and April 15, 2023. The examination will be held at different Centres located various cities throughout the country and 24 Cities outside India. The details of the admit card are given on the website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

To access the NTA JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card, a registered JEE aspirant needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the examination. “The Admit Card for Session 2 of the examination may be available for download in the Fourth week of March 2023,” NTA in an information bulletin said.

“No Admit Card shall be issued to the candidates whose applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned Applications) or who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the examination,” NTA added.

How to Check JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of NTA JEE Main at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card link.

Enter the login credentials such as JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth.

Submit the credentials. Your JEE Main 2023 E-Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card and take a printout of the e-admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to preserve their Admit Cards in good condition for future reference.

The name of the candidate, application numbers, photographs, dates of birth, signatures, dates of exam, and exam centre details are some of the details mentioned on the hall ticket. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

