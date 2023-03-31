Home

JEE Main 2023: Only 7 Days Left For Exam to Begin; Know When NTA Will Release Admit Card

JEE Main 2023: If we go by the JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin, JEE Main admit card was scheduled to be released in the last week of March. Check details here.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam City Slip, Admit Card Awaited; Tentative Schedule Here

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the exam city slip and the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main anytime soon. This year, JEE Main examination for the April session will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and April 12, 2023. After the successful submission of the personal details, an application number is generated. JEE Aspirants must use this application number to download the exam city slip and admit card.

With only 7 days left for the examination to begin, NTA is expected to release the admit card soon. Before the issuance of the admit card, NTA will release the exam city slip. Keep in mind, JEE Main 2023 admit card and NTA JEE Main 2023 exam city slip are two different documents. Both documents will be issued on the official website of NTA JEE Main which is https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

If we go by the JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin, JEE Main admit card was scheduled to be released in the last week of March. The last date of the month is today. ( March 31, 2023). Till now, NTA has not released any date or time for the announcement of the admit card release date.

However, the testing agency has issued a warning for the same. As per the notice, videos were being circulated on the social media platforms which claim to possess “insider” information on the date of release of the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card of JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2. NTA rejects these claims as fake and misleading. Students and their parents are urged not to fall prey to such videos and YouTube channels hosting these videos.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card: How to Download Online?

Visit the official website of JEE Main at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

Go to the designated JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card link

Enter the login credentials such as JEE Main application number and dates of birth.

and dates of birth. Submit the login details and download NTA JEE Main 2023 admit card.

JEE Main 2023 Tentative Dates -Highlights

Announcement of the City of Examination : Third week of March 2023

: Third week of March 2023 Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website: Last week of March 2023

Last week of March 2023 Dates of Examination: 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023 (Reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023)

06, 08, 10, 11, 12 April 2023 (Reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023) Display of Question Paper attempted by the Candidate and Answer Keys for inviting challenges: To be displayed on the NTA website

To be displayed on the NTA website Declaration of Result: To be displayed on the NTA website

The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/) for the latest updates.

