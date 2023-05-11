Home

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result Awaited; Details On NTA Scores, Overall Merit List Here

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result 2023 Date: JEE Aspirants can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result by logging into the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result 2023 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, is yet to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) examination. While NTA has already declared the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 results for the Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) examination, the testing agency is yet to release the BArch and BPlanning Session 2 final answer keys.

Once announced, JEE Aspirants can download the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Result by logging into the official website . In order to access the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Paper 2 Result a candidate will require login credentials such as JEE Main application numbers and dates of birth.

The Testing Agency is yet to announce the JEE Main 2023 session 2 paper 2 result date. If going by the past trends, the JEE Main BArch result 2023 is likely to be announced in the second week of May. Please note that this is just a tentative date. No official result date and time announcement have been made by NTA yet.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Paper 2 BArch, BPlanning Result: How to Check Online at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Go to the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Scorecard.”

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on the submit option.

Your JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Paper 2 Barch and BPlanning result will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference. How Will NTA Compile NTA Score For Session 2

Compilation of NTA Score for Session 2 of Paper 2A (B. Arch) or Paper 2B (B. Planning)

Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2023 Paper 2A (B. Arch) or Paper 2B (B. Planning) will be conducted in multi-shifts, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw (actual) marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA scores for all the shifts will comprise the NTA scores for each of the three parts (Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing Test or Planning Based Test) and the total in Paper 2A (B. Arch) or Paper 2B (B. Planning) of Session 2 of JEE (Main) – 2023.

How Will NTA Compile, Display BArch, BPlanning Result Including Overall Merit List, Ranking

Compilation and display of result including overall Merit List/ Ranking of Paper 2A (B. Arch) or Paper 2B (B. Planning):

The NTA scores for each of the candidates in Total in Paper 2A (B. Arch) or Paper 2B (B. Planning) for Session 1 as well as for Session 2 of JEE (Main)-2023 will be merged for compilation of results and preparation of overall Merit List/Ranking. The best of the two NTA Scores (Total) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions.

In case of a tie, i.e. when two or more candidates obtain equal Total NTA Score in JEE(Main)- 2023,inter-se merit of such candidates shall be determined as per “Method of resolving ties” given in Chapter- 3 for Paper-2A (B. Arch) or Paper-2B (B. Planning). [3.4 (5) Part 2].

The NTA scores and rank of Paper-2A (B. Arch) or Paper-2B (B. Planning) of JEE (Main) – 2023 for all candidates who appeared in Session 1 as well as in Session 2 for JEE (Main) – 2023 will be declared on the NTA website(s). This shall comprise of the NTA scores obtained by the candidate in Session 1, NTA scores obtained in Session 2, and NTA scores for those who appeared in both sessions (best of the two Total NTA scores). The rank shall comprise All India rank and All India category rank. The Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA ( ) and ( /) for the latest updates.

