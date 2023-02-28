Home

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Answer key today, February 28, 2023 and the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result is expected to be released soon.

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 result on Tuesday (February 28). The NTA has earlier in the day released the JEE Main Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2023 and candidates who appeared for the JEE Main January Session can now download their answer keys for the Paper 2 for B.Arch and B.Planning papers on jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 was held at different exam centres located in 290 cities across the country and 18 cities outside India. The JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 was conducted on January 28, 2023, in a second shift for B.Arch and B.Planning programmes.

