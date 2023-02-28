Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result DECLARED, on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Toppers List Here
National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Answer key today, February 28, 2023 and the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result is expected to be released soon.

Updated: February 28, 2023 3:13 PM IST

By India.com Education Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 result on Tuesday (February 28). Candidates who have appeared for Session 1 Paper 2 examination can check the results through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has issued the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result link on the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result using their application number and date of birth. The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 was held at different exam centres located in 290 cities across the country and 18 cities outside India. The JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 was conducted on January 28, 2023, in a second shift for B.Arch and B.Planning programmes.

Stay Tuned for Latest Updates on JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result

Live Updates

  • 3:12 PM IST

    JEE Mains Result 2023 LIVE: How to check JEE RESULT

    *To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

    *Visit the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

    *Click on JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 link available on the home page.
    *Enter the login details and click on submit.

    *Your result will be displayed on the screen.
    *Check the result and download the page.

    *Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • 3:07 PM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result LIVE: National Testing Agency has declared JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2 on February 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Session 1 Paper 2 examination can check the results through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

  • 3:07 PM IST

  • 10:25 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result LIVE: Once the result has been declared, candidates would be able to check their JEE Main Paper 2 result on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. The results are expected to be declared soon

  • 9:17 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result LIVE: How to download JEE Main Paper 2 Final Answer Key 2023?



    Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link given for JEE Main Answer Key Paper 2.

    Step 3: A new PDF file will be opened.

    Step 4: Check the answers given in the final key and match them against your responses.

    Step 5: Download the JEE Main Paper 2 Final Answer Key and take a printout of the same for further use.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result LIVE: NTA has released the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Answer key today, February 28, 2023.

Published Date: February 28, 2023 9:14 AM IST

Updated Date: February 28, 2023 3:13 PM IST

