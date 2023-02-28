Home

Education

LIVE JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result DECLARED, on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Toppers List Here

live

LIVE JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result DECLARED, on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check Toppers List Here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 Answer key today, February 28, 2023 and the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result is expected to be released soon.

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 result on Tuesday (February 28). Candidates who have appeared for Session 1 Paper 2 examination can check the results through the official site of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has issued the JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result link on the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result using their application number and date of birth. The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 1 was held at different exam centres located in 290 cities across the country and 18 cities outside India. The JEE Main Session 1 Paper 2 was conducted on January 28, 2023, in a second shift for B.Arch and B.Planning programmes.

Direct link to check JEE Mains Result 2023 for Paper 2

Direct Link: Download JEE Paper 2 Final Answer Key

Stay Tuned for Latest Updates on JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 Result

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.